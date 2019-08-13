PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh lobbyist is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from small businesses.
Joseph Kuklis, 48, who operates a government consulting firm called Wellington Strategies, is accused of charging small business owners a consulting fee with the promise of helping them get grants.
Kuklis is not only accused of lying to six businesses about applying for the grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development, he’s accused of telling the owners they won. When business owners called to collect, they learned Kuklis never submitted applications and had forged documents, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said.
Kuklis is facing several charges including corrupt organizations, deceptive or fraudulent business practices, and forgery.
The attorney general’s office said believes there may be more victims. If you are a small business owner who thinks you might have been a victim, call their office at 412-880-0464.
