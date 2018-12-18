  • Pittsburgh man faces dozens of burglary-related charges in 2 counties

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - A Pittsburgh man faces nearly two 60 charges related to a string of burglaries in Washington County.

    Robert Keifer, 51, has been charged with 20 counts of burglary, 16 counts of theft by unlawful taking and 23 counts of criminal mischief, according to court paperwork.

    Keifer is currently in the Washington County Correctional Facility after being unable to post $50,000 bail.

