FORT RICE, N.D. - Authorities have identified a Pennsylvania man who died in the crash of a small plane in North Dakota.
Release on today's plane crash: https://t.co/zv94vqRkqK #planecrash #investigation pic.twitter.com/KLwPaXWH77— MortonCountySheriff (@MortonCountySD) July 18, 2018
The Morton County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Daniel Miller, of Pittsburgh, died Tuesday afternoon when the Cessna 152 crashed into the Missouri River near Fort Rice while he was taking low-altitude photographs.
Air bags have been inflated under the wings as progress continues on the plane recovery. #planerecovery #diveteam pic.twitter.com/GbE8cUHBbP— MortonCountySheriff (@MortonCountySD) July 18, 2018
A dive team recovered the plane and Miller's body on Wednesday. The Bismarck Tribune reports the plane is registered to an aerial photography business based in Watertown, South Dakota.
Plane has been recovered from the #MissouriRiver pic.twitter.com/JH090lr9bc— MortonCountySheriff (@MortonCountySD) July 18, 2018
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
