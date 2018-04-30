Road closures were announced Monday for the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh marathon weekend.
Around 40,000 runners are expected to attend the events this weekend.
Friday May 4
- Closures will begin at noon on the Boulevard of the Allies between Wood Street and Stanwix Street. This section of the Boulevard of the Allies will remain closed through Sunday.
Saturday May 5 - 5K and Kids Marathon
- North shore and Downtown road closures will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and continue until noon.
Sunday May 6 - Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay
- Downtown road closures will begin at 1:30 a.m Sunday and continue through 5 p.m.
- Click here for a detailed map if you plan on traveling downtown Sunday.
For information on parking, click here.
