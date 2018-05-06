  • Pittsburgh marathon underway

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The 2018 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon began Sunday morning.

    Around 40,000 runners participated in the races this weekend for the 10th annual event.

    The runners got off to a rainy start to the race but took to Pittsburgh streets with the goal of crossing the finish line.

    Runners participated in the handcycle event, the half marathon and the full marathon. 

    Kenneth Bestine was the first to cross the finishline in the handcycle division. 

    Antonio Cardona and Morgan Camerlo were the winners in the men's and women's divisions for the half marathon.  

     

    Marathon runners will weave through 26.2 scenic miles of riverfront trails, historic parks, neighborhoods and attractions. There is a time limit of 7 hours. 

    1 killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County

    Man flown to hospital after fuel drum explodes in driveway

    Body pulled from Monongahela River identified

    Man identified after fatal shooting in Shadyside