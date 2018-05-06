PITTSBURGH - The 2018 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon began Sunday morning.
Around 40,000 runners participated in the races this weekend for the 10th annual event.
Related Headlines
PHOTOS: The 2018 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon
The runners got off to a rainy start to the race but took to Pittsburgh streets with the goal of crossing the finish line.
And they’re off! @WPXI pic.twitter.com/UEQ54sdqGs— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) May 6, 2018
Runners participated in the handcycle event, the half marathon and the full marathon.
Kenneth Bestine was the first to cross the finishline in the handcycle division.
Congrats to all of our finishers of the @PNCBank Handcycle Division of the 2018 @DICKS Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon and winner Kenneth Bestine. pic.twitter.com/ZFBaeVQDq8— Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 6, 2018
Antonio Cardona and Morgan Camerlo were the winners in the men's and women's divisions for the half marathon.
Now that's FAST!! Congratulations to Antonio Cardona (01:08:44) and Morgan Camerlo (01:22:39) for finishing the @UPMCHealthPlan Pittsburgh Half Marathon with amazing times! #10yearsrunning pic.twitter.com/KWyn8VGErV— Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 6, 2018
RELATED: 11 things to know about the 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon
Marathon runners will weave through 26.2 scenic miles of riverfront trails, historic parks, neighborhoods and attractions. There is a time limit of 7 hours.
WPXI news reporter Lindsay Ward is at the finish line and will have more as the runners complete the race for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Body pulled from Monongahela River identified/a>
- Woman turns $18 bet on Kentucky Derby into $1.2 million win
- LOOK: Princess Charlotte kisses Prince Louis in adorable photos by Kate Middleton
- VIDEO: New Study Looks at Why Your Hair Turns Gray
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}