PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have arrested a man they say was growing marijuana inside his home.
Narcotics detectives were following up on a complaint drug activity on Chislett Street in Morningside when they arrested John Perrotti.
Inside Perrotti's home, detectives discovered marijuana plants, grow lights, a vent fan, a scale and drug packaging materials according to a post on the Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 Facebook page.
Perrotti was also wanted on a warrant out of Hampton Township where he was charged with misdemeanor and felony drug offenses.
