  • Man arrested after police discover marijuana grow operation

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have arrested a man they say was growing marijuana inside his home.

    Narcotics detectives were following up on a complaint drug activity on Chislett Street in Morningside when they arrested John Perrotti.

    Inside Perrotti's home, detectives discovered marijuana plants, grow lights, a vent fan, a scale and drug packaging materials according to a post on the Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 Facebook page.

    Perrotti was also wanted on a warrant out of Hampton Township where he was charged with misdemeanor and felony drug offenses. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories