0 Pittsburgh mayor says suspending self-driving Uber testing in city would be 'premature'

Uber voluntarily suspended operations in cities including Pittsburgh after a self-driving SUV in Arizona hit and killed a pedestrian.

Now, the governor of Arizona is citing safety concerns and suspending Uber's license to operate.

Uber announced it also will not renew its permit at the end of the month to test autonomous vehicles in California.

RELATED: Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said he doesn't have the authority to do that here, and he believes it would be premature.

Uber told Channel 11 it is working with investigators and the Arizona governor to address any concerns.

The mayor said Pittsburgh has more safeguards in place than Arizona. A driver is required to be behind the wheel and responsible for control of the vehicle.

TRENDING NOW:

"Arizona was the only state which authorized full autonomous which means they had permitted no one in the driver's seat," Peduto said. "We had taken a more pragmatic approach to this from the very beginning."

Governor Tom Wolf has called for legislation to improve oversight of autonomous vehicles and he said today that PennDOT will work with Uber to ensure any restart of testing is done with safety as a top priority.

DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

"There's an inherent risk in our public right of ways that we can improve upon. We can make (the situation) better but it's going to take time and unfortunately there will be shortfalls in that process," Peduto said.

There is no word when the testing will resume in Pittsburgh.

Peduto also said today that three other driverless car companies continue operating in Pittsburgh and he said two more may be on the way very soon.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.