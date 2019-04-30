PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health Department is warning people who live in and visit Pittsburgh about an adult case of measles.
According to the ACHD, ah unvaccinated adult who had recently traveled internationally contracted the disease.
The person was potentially contagious starting Thursday, April 20, and may have visited the following locations during that time:
- Giant Eagle Market District - Shadyside (5550 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232)
- Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday, April 28, 2019: 2:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- ALDI - Friendship (5631 Baum Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15206)
- Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
The person was treated and discharged from UPMC Shadyside emergency room on Monday, April 29. The hospital is notifying patients or staffers who may have been exposed.
“If you believe you have symptoms of measles, please contact your primary care provider immediately to notify them that you may have been exposed,” said Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker. “Do not go directly to the office, urgent care center or emergency room, as this may expose other persons."
The Health Department is urging anyone who may have been at those locations during the times in question to watch for symptoms, which could show up any time between now and May 20.
Those most at risk are infants younger than 1-year-old, those who have not been vaccinated and people from parts of the world where there are low vaccination rates.
