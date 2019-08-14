PITTSBURGH - "Project Wildflower," also known as Xerox Corporation, has tapped Cary, North Carolina for an expansion over competing sites in Dallas, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Missouri, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Norwalk, Connecticut and Austin, Texas.
The centenarian company, known for document duplication, is creating a "Center of Excellence" which will involve relocations, as well as new jobs - to the tune of 600 total positions over five years. Documents released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce show the company received incentives offers from both New York and Connecticut - but picked Cary.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- PA double homicide suspect spotted in Florida
- Man stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh was chased to Market Square, police say
- Fire chief: Smoke detectors lacking at Pa. child care where 5 died
- VIDEO: Pa. lawmaker wants to bring back registration stickers for license plates
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}