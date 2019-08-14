  • Pittsburgh misses out on Xerox, hundreds of jobs

    By: Lauren Ohnesorge

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - "Project Wildflower," also known as Xerox Corporation, has tapped Cary, North Carolina for an expansion over competing sites in Dallas, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Missouri, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Norwalk, Connecticut and Austin, Texas.

    The centenarian company, known for document duplication, is creating a "Center of Excellence" which will involve relocations, as well as new jobs - to the tune of 600 total positions over five years. Documents released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce show the company received incentives offers from both New York and Connecticut - but picked Cary.

