PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh has been named the best place to launch a small business.
At least that's the verdict from Citymart, a consulting organization that helps cities find ways to innovate. Citymart released a list of the best cities for small businesses, and Pittsburgh was at the top.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Auburn University gymnast breaks both legs during floor routine
- Car crashes 35 feet over hillside, slams into store
- WATCH: Yasiel Puig goes after Pirates players in bench-clearing brawl
- VIDEO: Ryan Shazier jumps into new level of physical rehab
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}