Pittsburgh native describes when second earthquake hit in Southern California

People in Southern California are dealing with damage after being hit by a second earthquake on Friday.
The second one was 11 times stronger than the one that hit Thursday.
Pittsburgh native Zachary Barraza described to Channel 11 what it was like when the second quake hit.
Barraza said since the first quake on the Fourth of July, he and his family had been expecting another, but even Barraza, who's experienced quakes before, says this one was unlike any other
"We're a 150 miles roughly away from the epicenter, and it was very big. We kind of froze. We didn't know, should we run outside, because some people say you should run outside or get in a doorway. We kind of froze," Barraza said.
Barraza did eventually grab his phone and Facetime his cousins in Trafford to tell them he and his mom and dad were OK.
Their home didn't suffer any damage, but for his cousin about 40 miles from the epicenter, it was a different story.
"He was at a restaurant, and things were falling off the shelves at the restaurant," Barraza said.
Barraza says even today it's hard not be on edge.
Officials said there are no fatalities or major injuries, but many people are still without power or water.
