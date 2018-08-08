PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania now has the highest number of West Nile virus cases in mosquitoes since the disease was first found in 2000.
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection agents said we haven't even reached the peak of the season.
The Allegheny County Health Department will treat mosquitoes in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods including parts of Hazelwood, Southside Flats, Southside Slopes, Mt. Washington and Beltzhoover.
The goal is to decrease the mosquito population and reduce the risk of transmission of West Nile virus.
The treatment is not harmful to people or pets.
ACHD officials said so far, there is only one reported human case in Western Pennsylvania.
