PITTSBURGH - A portion of the sidewalk has collapsed on Grandview Avenue near the Monongahela Incline.
Channel 11 has learned a tractor trailer ran over the sidewalk before it collapsed.
Yikes! Glad everyone is OK. A tractor trailer ran over the sidewalk near the Mon Incline & caused part of the sidewalk to collapse down Mt. Washington. I'll have an interview with a witness at 5&6 on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/tFibCJBZif— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 28, 2019
This is the same area where crews spent several weeks repairing damage from a broken water main.
Several other areas of sidewalk along Grandview Avenue are also closed due to safety concerns about crumbling sidewalks.
