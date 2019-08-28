  • Portion of Grandview Ave. sidewalk collapses near Mon Incline

    PITTSBURGH - A portion of the sidewalk has collapsed on Grandview Avenue near the Monongahela Incline.

    Channel 11 has learned a tractor trailer ran over the sidewalk before it collapsed.

    This is the same area where crews spent several weeks repairing damage from a broken water main.

    Several other areas of sidewalk along Grandview Avenue are also closed due to safety concerns about crumbling sidewalks.

