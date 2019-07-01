PITTSBURGH - Officials with the City of Pittsburgh released their midyear update on 2019 finances.
City officials said they had collected $127.8 million in real estate taxes so far this year. In regard to income taxes, city officials said they had collected $50 million so far in 2019. Both real estate and income tax collections are ahead of last year's collections, according to officials.
The financial report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2018 included the city spending $78.0 million on capital projects. Projects that fall under that category include street paving, slope and hillside failure fixes and improvements to city buildings.
“The city is currently on target, and in many tax categories performing ahead of anticipated revenues,” said City Controller Michael Lamb.
