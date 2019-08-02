PITTSBURGH - "Dear Santa, Please bring my dad a new kidney! Love, Ashley."
Ashley Pritchard was asking for help for her father at a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey game in December. Now, her family is being selected as the 2019 Cranberry CUP "Inspirational Family."
In December, Pritchard was spotted holding a sign at the game and the Penguins organization tweeted out a picture of her and her father. The hope was the message would reach more people and a donor could be found.
Penguins fan: Seeking holiday miracle.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 21, 2018
We've found a donor before... Can we find another hero to make this fan's Christmas wish come true? pic.twitter.com/hB3lURZk6j
Cranberry CUP officials said to date, 70 people have stepped forward willing to be tested as a possible donor for David Pritchard. The 58-year-old resident of the Grandshire neighborhood in Cranberry Township has already had one kidney transplant and has battled tongue and tonsil cancer, as well as thyroid cancer. He was diagnosed in May 2018 with Stage 5 kidney failure.
Cranberry CUP officials said they are working to help the Pritchard family financially due to medical-related issues and are hopeful a donor match can be found.
