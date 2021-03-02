Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates to welcome fans back to the stands

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are welcoming back fans to PPG Paints Arena starting Tuesday. It will mark the first time the Penguins have been able to welcome fans since a March 8, 2020, game against Carolina.
The news comes after Gov. Wolf announced Monday that he was lifting travel restrictions and revising gathering restrictions.
Occupancy will be limited to 2,800 people for the remaining 20 home games, including 12 in March. Because of the short notice, the Penguins will make tickets available to Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers on a priority basis to season ticket holders only, Penguin’s officials said in a statement.
“It is a great day for hockey, indeed, and we are very excited for our fans,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins. “We are grateful to Governor Wolf, Health Secretary Alison Beam and their team for their continuous communication and support. We also are thankful for the help and guidance we received from our partners at UPMC for helping us to prepare a detailed plan for a safe reopening, as well as County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. We are focused on giving our fans the safest and most efficient experience possible inside PPG Paints Arena – where they belong.”
Season ticket holders will be given priority to purchase tickets to upcoming games with exclusive access to a pre-sale. Detailed information will be sent directly to season ticket holders. Remaining tickets will be made available to the general public for purchase.
The Penguins announced those remaining tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. HERE, when the season ticket holder presale ends.
Seating will be limited to pods of two and four to allow for social distancing. Fans will be given suggested arrival times and gates to enter based upon the location of their seats.
PPG Paints Arena has implemented new safety measures to clean and disinfect the arena.
Penguin fans can find more information on the team’s Know Before You Go page.
The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the team will be welcoming fans back for Opening Day.
Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams issued a statement thanking the the governor, county and city administrations “as well as all of our state, county and local health officials for their leadership as we navigate through so many unknowns during this pandemic.”
The Pirates have come up with a plan with partners at AHN, Highmark and Major League Baseball to prepare for the safe return of fans to PNC Park.
The team will announce details about ticket availability, the enhancements that have been made to PNC Park and more specific information about the fan experience.
“Even though our capacity will be limited, Opening Day 2021 will truly be like no other. It will be much more than a game. It will mark a significant step in overcoming this pandemic. We cannot wait to open PNC Park and host our fans for a summer-long celebration of reconnecting with family and friends around Pirates baseball,” the team said in a statement.