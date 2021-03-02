Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates to welcome fans back to the stands

“It is a great day for hockey, indeed, and we are very excited for our fans,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins. “We are grateful to Governor Wolf, Health Secretary Alison Beam and their team for their continuous communication and support. We also are thankful for the help and guidance we received from our partners at UPMC for helping us to prepare a detailed plan for a safe reopening, as well as County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. We are focused on giving our fans the safest and most efficient experience possible inside PPG Paints Arena – where they belong.”