Pittsburgh police add 'Stronger Than Hate' logo to some vehicles

PITTSBURGH - Police vehicles cruising through Squirrel Hill and other East End neighborhoods will soon bear “Stronger Than Hate” decals.
The slogan became a rallying cry for Pittsburghers after a gunman entered the Tree of Life Synagogue in October and killed 11 people. The suspect in that attack, Robert Bowers, has expressed strong anti-Semitic sentiments.
The decals feature the “Stronger Than Hate” logo, which replaces a hypocycloid in the Steelers’ iconic logo with a Star of David, inside the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police logo. They’ll be placed on vehicles in Zone 4, which includes Squirrel Hill, Oakland, Homewood, Shadyside, East Liberty and other neighborhoods.
"This is an ongoing effort to show our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Commander Eric Holmes. “Our ranks include members of the bureau who are of the Jewish faith and this is also a way to support them."
Four police officers were injured responding to the shootings at the synagogue.
The decals, which were designed in conjunction with the Steelers, will remain on cars through January.
