    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly a day.

    According to investigators, RyNique Durham, 16, was last seen near her home on Oct. 3 in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

    Durham was described as 5-foot-4, with dark brown hair pulled into a bun. She has a scar under her right eye and was last seen wearing a navy-blue T-shirt with gray sleeves and blue jeans.

    Police said Durham is known to frequent the Wilkinsburg area.

    Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

