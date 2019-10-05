PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly a day.
According to investigators, RyNique Durham, 16, was last seen near her home on Oct. 3 in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.
Durham was described as 5-foot-4, with dark brown hair pulled into a bun. She has a scar under her right eye and was last seen wearing a navy-blue T-shirt with gray sleeves and blue jeans.
Police said Durham is known to frequent the Wilkinsburg area.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- 12-year-old girl found unconscious at South Park homecoming bonfire
- First vaping-related death reported in Pennsylvania
- $26K in cash, guns and drugs seized during massive raid of local home
- VIDEO: Teen paralyzed in gymnastics accident returns to Moon in emotional homecoming
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}