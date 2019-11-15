PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and “endangered” man.
Police said Wallace Smith, 59, was last seen on Oct. 6 in the Homewood area.
Smith has “serious health issues and it’s believed he has not taken his medication in weeks,” according to a release from police.
Investigators described Smith as 5-foot-8, weighing 130 pounds with black/gray hair, brown eyes and a small goatee.
There was no description provided of the clothing he was last seen wearing.
Smith was known to visit North Side and South Side frequently.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7141.
