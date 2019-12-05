PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.
Amber White, 17, was last seen Wednesday on the North Side, according to police.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said White was wearing a dark blue jacket, tan boots with fur and purple and black gloves.
She is 5-foot-1 with red hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local chiropractor found dead inside office was murdered, police say
- 668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules
- Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts coming to PNC Park
- VIDEO: Local school district mourning loss of beloved student, talented athlete
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}