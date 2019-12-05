  • Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing teen girl

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

    Amber White, 17, was last seen Wednesday on the North Side, according to police.

    Police said White was wearing a dark blue jacket, tan boots with fur and purple and black gloves. 

    She is 5-foot-1 with red hair and green eyes.

    Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

