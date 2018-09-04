  • Pittsburgh police asking for help in identifying robbery suspect

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

    Investigators released surveillance pictures of a man wanted in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Bigelow Square on Aug. 29.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said the man seen in the pictures tried to leave the store with $350 worth of earbuds and cellphone chargers.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The suspect was confronted by a store employee.  At that point, according to investigators, the suspect pulled a gun and pointed it at the employee as he left the store.

    Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call Pittsburgh robbery detectives at 412-323-7161.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories