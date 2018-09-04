PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Investigators released surveillance pictures of a man wanted in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Bigelow Square on Aug. 29.
Related Headlines
Investigators said the man seen in the pictures tried to leave the store with $350 worth of earbuds and cellphone chargers.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: List of schools dismissing early due to heat
- Man killed in shooting that sent bullet into bar, injuring woman
- Colin Kaepernick face of Nike’s 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ ad campaign
- VIDEO: Dog killed in program for prison inmates
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The suspect was confronted by a store employee. At that point, according to investigators, the suspect pulled a gun and pointed it at the employee as he left the store.
Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call Pittsburgh robbery detectives at 412-323-7161.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}