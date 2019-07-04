PITTSBURGH - A new announcement from the city says that every police officer in Pittsburgh should be equipped with a body camera by the end of the year.
Motorcycle and bicycle officers have been wearing the cameras since 2012. In 2015, an additional 200 cameras were purchased for the department, thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Each camera costs $400 to $500.
