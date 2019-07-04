  • All Pittsburgh officers to be equipped with body cams by end of 2019

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A new announcement from the city says that every police officer in Pittsburgh should be equipped with a body camera by the end of the year.

    Motorcycle and bicycle officers have been wearing the cameras since 2012. In 2015, an additional 200 cameras were purchased for the department, thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

    Each camera costs $400 to $500.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories