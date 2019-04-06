PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert is showing off his creative side and helping a good cause.
When Schubert isn't at work or volunteering, you can likely catch him taking pictures of the city he loves, Pittsburgh, of course.
Photographs taken by Schubert are on display at the Kaffeehaus Cafe on the North Side. They're all for sale with proceed benefitting the Sarah Heinz House.
Schubert will also hold a meet and greet at the Kaffeehaus Cafe next Friday.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}