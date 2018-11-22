  • Pittsburgh police deliver 3,200 Thanksgiving meals for ‘Get Stuffed With Love' campaign

    Updated:

    Pittsburgh police officers delivered more than 3,200 Thanksgiving meals Thursday to people in need throughout the city.

    The officers delivered the meals as part of the bureau’s annual “Get Stuffed With Love” campaign.

    Related Headlines

    During this year’s campaign, officers delivered more meals than ever before.

    Zone 3 officers alone delivered 1,372 meals. Officers in Zone 6 delivered another 450 meals, while Zone 1 officers delivered 340, Zone 2 officers delivered 410, Zone 4 officers delivered 250 and Zone 5 officers delivered 430.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories