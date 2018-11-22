Pittsburgh police deliver 3,200 Thanksgiving meals for ‘Get Stuffed With Love' campaign

Pittsburgh police officers delivered more than 3,200 Thanksgiving meals Thursday to people in need throughout the city.
The officers delivered the meals as part of the bureau’s annual “Get Stuffed With Love” campaign.
Great turnout this morning for the @PghPolice’s “Get Stuffed with Love” campaign to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Police will deliver more than 3,200 meals across the city today. Happy Thanksgiving to all. pic.twitter.com/DFoCZEJxIp— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 22, 2018
During this year’s campaign, officers delivered more meals than ever before.
Zone 3 officers alone delivered 1,372 meals. Officers in Zone 6 delivered another 450 meals, while Zone 1 officers delivered 340, Zone 2 officers delivered 410, Zone 4 officers delivered 250 and Zone 5 officers delivered 430.
