    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police will be getting new high-tech body cameras and Tasers after the $10 million purchase was approved Monday by City Council, Channel 11's news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    According to TribLIVE, 950 cameras and 950 Tasers will be purchased.

    The new equipment includes a "signal sidearm," which is a sensor that activates an officer's camera immediately once a gun or Taser is removed from a holster. It also activates cameras worn by any other officer standing within 35 feet.

    "We don't want our officers worrying about trying to turn their camera on if they pull a gun or Taser," Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert told TribLIVE. "That's the last thing we want to be on their mind if they're in a situation like that."

    Schubert told TribLIVE the new equipment will be distributed to officers once they complete training.

