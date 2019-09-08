PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a juvenile male was found shot inside a home in Duquesne Heights On Sunday.
Police responded to a call of a shot fired in the 300 block of Fingal Street around 3:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they said they found the juvenile who was shot inside a home.
He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Another juvenile male who was in the home was taken for questioning by police, according to investigators.
