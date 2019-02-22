PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating an attempted child luring that occurred in Crafton Heights on Thursday.
Channel 11 has learned that two unidentified men allegedly tried to get a teenage girl to get inside their vehicle as she was walking home.
Download the WPXI News App for crime alerts in your neighborhood
The girl went home and told an adult, who went outside and verbally confronted the men.
According to a department spokesperson, the incident happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of Crucible Street and Azalia Street.
Two hours later, police were contacted and searched the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle or suspects. Neither the victim or adult were able to provide definite descriptions.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother charged after baby revived with Narcan after overdose
- Anonymous letter could shed light on decades-old disappearance
- If proven, 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett allegations could be a 'career killer'
- VIDEO: Vintage Disney VHS tapes could be worth big bucks, listed for as much as $10,000 on eBay
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}