    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a reported shooting in Garfield. 

    There is currently police activity at the intersection of Hillcrest and North Graham streets. 

    A witness told Channel 11's Aaron Martin that he heard something and came outside to find someone laying in the street.

