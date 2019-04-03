PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a reported shooting in Garfield.
There is currently police activity at the intersection of Hillcrest and North Graham streets.
HAPPENING NOW: Lots of police activity at the intersection of Hillcrest and North Graham streets in Garfield. A witness told me he heard something and came outside to see someone laying in the street pic.twitter.com/ylJFiHSrCN— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 3, 2019
We can also see investigators laying down evidence markers— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 3, 2019
A witness told Channel 11's Aaron Martin that he heard something and came outside to find someone laying in the street.
Martin is at the scene working to learn more from investigators. Refresh this page for the latest updates.
