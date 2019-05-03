PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh has filed an appeal over an officer’s reinstatement.
An arbitrator ordered the city to reinstate Officer Robert Kramer with back pay and benefits after a jury acquitted him in an off-duty road rage case.
Bob Swartzwelder, the president of Pittsburgh’s police union, called the city’s appeal outrageous and unprofessional. He said Kramer has been fully exonerated and deserves to rejoin the force.
Kramer has hired a new attorney and is preparing to file a civil lawsuit against the city.
The city declined to comment.
