  • Pittsburgh police locate 19-year-old who had been reported missing

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police said a 19-year-old who was reported missing Wednesday morning has been found safe. 

    Lucas Moran, of Forest Hills, was last seen on the Community College of Allegheny County campus, according to police.

    He was found safely around 5 p.m. 

