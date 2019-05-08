PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police said a 19-year-old who was reported missing Wednesday morning has been found safe.
Lucas Moran, of Forest Hills, was last seen on the Community College of Allegheny County campus, according to police.
He was found safely around 5 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Missing Persons detectives at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor: Meghan and Harry announce new baby's name
- Man charged after being shot during FBI-task force undercover sting
- Police: Tattoo artist shot, killed after giving man tattoo
- VIDEO: New tick making its way into our area
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}