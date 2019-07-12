PITTSBURGH - Police are looking for a male and female who attacked a 25 year old man with autism this week in Sheraden.
According to investigators, the victim was hit in the head, then knocked to the ground. Nothing was taken from him.
His mother tells Channel 11, she took her son to the hospital, where he was examined. Now, he’s terrified to ride the bus.
It’s the second reported attack in Sheraden in the last week.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking with the victim’s mother about what happened, and is also asking city officials about if have a plan to combat the recent violence, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}