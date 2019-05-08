Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old.
Lucas Moran, of Forest Hills, was last seen on the Community College of Allegheny County campus on Tuesday, according to police.
Moran is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has a fade haircut. Police said he was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and green and gold tennis shoes.
Police said Moran might be in the Garfield area of the city.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Missing Persons detectives at 412-323-7141.
