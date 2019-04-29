  • Pittsburgh police looking for missing 19-year-old

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police need your help finding a missing 19-year-old man.

    Police said DaiRon Burden, 19, was last seen Sunday in Homewood around 2 p.m.

    Burden is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has medium length braids in a pony tail.

    Anyone with information is asked to call missing persons detectives at 412-323-7141.

     

