    Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

    Police said Saniyah Gates is from the Hill District but attends South Hills Middle School outside of the city. They said she did not return home after school on Monday.

    Gates is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Columbia windbreaker jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt and faded blue jeans.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

