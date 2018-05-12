Pittsburgh police officer saves woman

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh police officer saved a woman's life Saturday morning, officials said.
According to police, officers Kevin Clark and Dave Syska responded to the McKees Rocks Bridge around 1:45 a.m. for a woman straddling the rail and preparing to jump.
Clark ran and grabbed the woman, and pulling her to safety. Syska helped calm her.
The Coraopolis woman was transported to a hospital for evaluation and Clark was treated for a right hand injury.
