Pittsburgh police officer saves woman

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh police officer saved a woman's life Saturday morning, officials said.

    According to police, officers Kevin Clark and Dave Syska responded to the McKees Rocks Bridge around 1:45 a.m. for a woman straddling the rail and preparing to jump.

    Clark ran and grabbed the woman, and pulling her to safety. Syska helped calm her.

    The Coraopolis woman was transported to a hospital for evaluation and Clark was treated for a right hand injury.

