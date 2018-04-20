  • Pittsburgh police officer struck by vehicle while working security detail

    Updated:

    A Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer was struck by a vehicle while working a security detail at the Market District Giant Eagle in Shadyside Friday afternoon.

    Police said a retail theft suspect left the store, got into a vehicle and began to drive away. As the officer chased the suspect, the suspect struck the officer with the vehicle, police said.

    The officer was transported to Mercy Hospital for evaluation and treatment after suffering injuries on a hand and leg, police said. 

    The suspect has not been caught. Police are searching for a newer-model maroon SUV. The last four numbers of the license plate are 1933.

    If anyone has any information or has seen the vehicle, call police at 412-323-7800.

