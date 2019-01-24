PITTSBURGH - Quick action by two Pittsburgh police officers saved the life of a baby who had stopped breathing Sunday.
Officials said the baby was having trouble breathing after taking a bottle, so the baby's father alerted the baby's grandmother to call 911.
Officers Jena Bednarowicz and Bryce Valencic were flagged down by the child's grandmother at the L.E. Corner Store in Larimer to help the unresponsive 1-year-old.
The officers stayed calm and rendered life-saving first aid, getting the child to breathe again.
The baby is doing well this morning.
