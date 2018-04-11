  • Pittsburgh police officers to testify before federal grand jury for arrest outside PPG Paints Arena

    Updated:

    At least four Pittsburgh police officers have been subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury for an arrest outside of PPG Paints Arena that was caught on cellphone video, sources confirmed.

    In the video that went viral, you can see a Pittsburgh police officer punching the man to the ground. Officers also called for a Taser at one point.

    Exclusive details on the investigation, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    Police said they used force when 47-year-old Daniel Adelman of Ohio attempted to interfere with an arrest.

    TRENDING NOW:

    An internal investigation cleared the officers of any wrongdoing, but Target 11 has learned that four of the officers will testify next week before a federal grand jury examining whether excessive force was used in that arrest.

    Adelman suffered concussion-like symptoms, a separated shoulder and needed stitches.

    Charges against him were eventually withdrawn by the district attorney's office.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh police officers to testify before federal grand jury for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jail job applicant not hired, arrested instead in theft case

  • Headline Goes Here

    Packers' Trevor Davis accused of making false bomb threat

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pens bringing back big screen, ‘Gold Outs' for Stanley Cup playoffs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman