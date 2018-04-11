Pittsburgh police officers to testify before federal grand jury for arrest outside PPG Paints Arena

At least four Pittsburgh police officers have been subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury for an arrest outside of PPG Paints Arena that was caught on cellphone video, sources confirmed.
In the video that went viral, you can see a Pittsburgh police officer punching the man to the ground. Officers also called for a Taser at one point.
Exclusive details on the investigation, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Police said they used force when 47-year-old Daniel Adelman of Ohio attempted to interfere with an arrest.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man wanted for questioning in killing of woman, wounding daughter found dead
- State police find missing Latrobe woman's burned-out car in park
- Diocese: Deacon arrested for alleged inappropriate contact online
- VIDEO: When the Flyers last won the Stanley Cup
An internal investigation cleared the officers of any wrongdoing, but Target 11 has learned that four of the officers will testify next week before a federal grand jury examining whether excessive force was used in that arrest.
Adelman suffered concussion-like symptoms, a separated shoulder and needed stitches.
Charges against him were eventually withdrawn by the district attorney's office.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}