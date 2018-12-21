0 Pittsburgh police pass out presents to children in need

PITTSBURGH - A lot of times, when Pittsburgh police encounter someone, it may be on the worst day of their lives, but today, that's not the case.

Whether it's giving a stuffed animal or a bike to a kid, Pittsburgh police are helping Christmas come early for families in need.

Jesiah Carson wasn't expecting to get a Christmas present today, but when he got the chance to pick out a couple toys, he knew exactly what he needed.

"I picked the Hot Wheels and this Nerf toy," Jesiah said.

This year, Pittsburgh police plan on giving around 6,000 gifts.

“There is another side of law enforcement that people really don't get to see. With the holiday season, this is a wonderful opportunity to show that other side by giving to the community," said Pittsburgh police Officer Antoine Davis.

Many of the toys are donated by community groups and nonprofits, while others come directly from the officers.

It's a tradition of which Davis is proud to be a part.

“We look forward to doing this every year. We're not stopping," Davis said.

It's help that means the world to parents like Monique Carson, who gets to see one more smile on her son Jesiah's face.

“It will be a big help. Getting toys for him is a hassle sometimes and it's expensive. Every little bit counts," Monique Carson said.

Officers will be giving out toys across the city Friday as well as next week leading up to Christmas in an effort to help kids as much as possible.

