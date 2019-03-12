Pittsburgh police ready for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Police said they are ready for this weekend's St. Patrick's Day festivities.
In preparation for the celebrations, officials issued some reminders to help city residents and visitors to celebrate responsibly.
Road in and around the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will start closing at 7:30 a.m. Road closures include Liberty Avenue, Grant Street, Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Streets will reopen at 1 p.m.
In addition to the parade, The Irish Society for Education & Charity, Inc. will host a family-friendly celebration at Market Square. The event will be open from 10 a.m. run until 2 p.m. Containers of alcohol are prohibited unless they are sold by establishments at Market Square.
Pittsburgh police will be out targeting anyone who is driving under the influence. Police remind people to never get into the car with a driver who is intoxicated and urge people to use discounted Lyft, Uber and Z-Trip fares.
PIttsburgh police also want to remind pedestrians to wear light-colored clothing so drivers can see you.
Police from several agencies, including the Mounted Unit, will be in full force to prevent and stop illegal activities. Those who violate the law will be cited or arrested.
Pittsburgh Police cars in Zone 2 will display special St. Patrick's Day decals to commerate the celebration.
