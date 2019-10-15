PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police’s new comfort dog Zane is growing into his new role, literally.
He’s the department’s first ever comfort dog.
The department shared pictures of Zane on Twitter Monday.
9 weeks ➡️ 8 1/2 months 🐶🐾— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 14, 2019
Zane has grown so much since his first day on the job. He grew into and out of his first vest & received his police badge. #zaneupdate
Zane’s duties include providing support during traumatic incidents, peer support & community outreach. #weratedogs pic.twitter.com/RvIMcnVcre
Police say Zane will be used for peer support, critical incidents and community outreach.
