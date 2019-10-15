  • Pittsburgh police's comfort dog growing into new role

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police’s new comfort dog Zane is growing into his new role, literally.

    He’s the department’s first ever comfort dog.

    See more adorable pictures of Zane here!

    The department shared pictures of Zane on Twitter Monday.

    Police say Zane will be used for peer support, critical incidents and community outreach.

    >>RELATED: Police comfort dog Zane checks out Pittsburgh from the water.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories