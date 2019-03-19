  • Pittsburgh police searching for girl, 14, last seen getting on bus

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

    D'Ayza Hayes was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday getting on a bus downtown.

    Anyone with information about Hayes’ whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 412- 323-7141.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories