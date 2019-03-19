PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
D'Ayza Hayes was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday getting on a bus downtown.
Anyone with information about Hayes’ whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 412- 323-7141.
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police detectives seek the public’s help locating a missing teen.— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 19, 2019
D'Ayza Hayes, 14, was last seen getting on a bus Downtown around 4:30 p.m. on 3/18.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7141. pic.twitter.com/0Wf25X8l9X
