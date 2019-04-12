  • Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police need help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

    Police said Haji Abdi, of Beltzhoover, was last seen 8 p.m. Thursday in the Allentown section of Pittsburgh.

    Haji is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds.  He has brown eyes and black hair.  Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and carrying a backpack with a “Deadpool” logo. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141.

