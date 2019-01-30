PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Reygan Santiago was last seen leaving her Hazelwood home on Monday night.
She is about 5’6” and 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, gray leggings and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}