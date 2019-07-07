PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Police need help locating a missing 80-year-old man.
Police said Stephen Fisher never made it to work on Saturday on Federal Street.
Fisher may have gone to the Giant Eagle in the 1900 block of Murray Avenue before work, according to police.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Fisher is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds and bald.
Police said he was believed to be driving a white 2015 BMW sedan with Pennsylvania plate PD0202X
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman who allegedly shot another woman inside Walmart turns herself in to police
- Flooding across the area after heavy rain, storms moved through
- Fake cop pulls over real one in Florida
- VIDEO: Dramatic Video Shows Moment Million Dollar North Carolina Home Exploded
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}