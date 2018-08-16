Pittsburgh police seek at least 1 suspect after string of vehicle break-ins

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a string of vehicle break-ins in several North Side neighborhoods.
Police said there have been reports of break-ins between Aug. 6 and Aug. 14 in Brighton Heights, Perry North and Marshall-Shadeland.
RELATED: Video shows 2 men breaking into SUV in Pittsburgh neighborhood
The robbers are primary stealing stereo equipment, TV monitors and other items, according to police.
Police are asking for help in identifying a person involved in one of the incidents, who is pictured above.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police Zone 1 officers at 412-323-7201.
