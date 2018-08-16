  • Pittsburgh police seek at least 1 suspect after string of vehicle break-ins

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a string of vehicle break-ins in several North Side neighborhoods.

    Police said there have been reports of break-ins between Aug. 6 and Aug. 14 in Brighton Heights, Perry North and Marshall-Shadeland.

    The robbers are primary stealing stereo equipment, TV monitors and other items, according to police.

    Police are asking for help in identifying a person involved in one of the incidents, who is pictured above.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police Zone 1 officers at 412-323-7201. 

