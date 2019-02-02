PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing man.
Ronald Simmons, 67, was last seen early Friday morning.
He does not have his medication with him, polcie said.
Anyone who has seen Simmons or knows where he may be is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.
