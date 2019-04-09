  • SWAT surrounds Beechview home for suspected kidnapping

    PITTSBURGH - Multiple police units descended on Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood in response to a reported kidnapping.

    Channel 11's Michele Newell is at the scene and says police have surrounded a home.

    Several schools, including Brashear High School, Beechwood Elementary School and Pittsburgh South Hills were on lockdown related to this incident.

