Pittsburgh police to establish domestic violence unit

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police announced Tuesday the bureau would establish a new domestic violence unit.
The unit would provide resources in support of victims of domestic crimes, including victims in criminal cases and those who file for protection of abuse.
It would also expand data collection and processing to improve domestic violence investigations and review all reports of domestic violence.
Pittsburgh police respond to more than 13,000 domestic violence calls a year.
The unit will be funded with a $500,000 grant from the Nina Baldwin Fisher Foundation.
