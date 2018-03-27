  • Pittsburgh police to release city crime, gun violence statistics

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police will release crime statistics and the status of community policing initiatives on Tuesday. 

    The information will be released during a news conference at 11 a.m. 

    WATCH A LIVESTREAM OF PITTSBURGH POLICE NEWS CONFERENCE AT 11 AM 

    WPXI will be at the news conference and will have much more on the findings on Channel 11 News at Noon. 

